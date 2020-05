Решать споры по модерации контента в Facebook и Instagram будет общественный надзорный совет

Meet the Oversight Board

To tackle the most challenging content issues facing the Facebook and Instagram communities, we've brought together 20 Members from around the world. They speak 29 languages and represent many different professional, cultural, political and religious backgrounds and viewpoints. All are committed to free expression within international norms of human rights. Meet the Oversight Board.

Опубликовано Oversight Board Среда, 6 мая 2020 г.