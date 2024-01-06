English Русский
6 January 2024

Новое видео Роскомсвободы: VPN в России

НАСТОЯЩИЙ МАТЕРИАЛ (ИНФОРМАЦИЯ) ПРОИЗВЕДЕН И (ИЛИ) РАСПРОСТРАНЕН ИНОСТРАННЫМ АГЕНТОМ «РОСКОМСВОБОДА» ЛИБО КАСАЕТСЯ ДЕЯТЕЛЬНОСТИ ИНОСТРАННОГО АГЕНТА «РОСКОМСВОБОДА». 18+
Разбираемся в том, как пользователи обходят блокировки.

Смотрите новый ролик на нашем YouTube-канале — исследование VPN в России.

  • Какие типы блокировок применяются?
  • Как граждане их обходят?
  • Что делает государство, чтобы усилить цензуру?

Ответы — внутри видео!

Ролик подготовлен на основе исследования «Роскомсвободы». Читайте на русском и английском языках.

